Karnataka's Srishti & Puneeth hope to make their marks at Wimbledon

Two of Karnataka’s brightest young stars — Puneeth Manohar and Srishti Kiran — are hoping to make their mark as they make their grass-court debuts at the prestigious 14 and Under Junior Championships at Wimbledon.

While Manohar is currently facing Switzerland's Noah Hansberger in Group C of the boys' event , Srishti is slated to play her first match against Russian Lyubov Pronenko of Russia in Group D later. The tournament will take place at the All England Lawn Tennis Club in London from Thursday, July 9, to Sunday, July 12

Both the 14-year-old Bengaluru athletes earned their exclusive qualification spots following extraordinary, dominant campaigns at the ITF Asia 14 & Under Development Championships Finals held in Colombo, Sri Lanka, where they secured their places on the elite ITF Grand Slam Player Development Programme (GSPDP) touring team.