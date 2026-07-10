From Martina to Muchova: All-Czech final at Wimbledon continues the country’s tennis legacy

LONDON: Linda Noskova didn’t pay much attention to tennis as a kid until she watched Czech compatriot Petra Kvitova win the Wimbledon final in 2011.

“That is maybe one of the first moments when I realized that such a sport as tennis exists,” the 21-year-old Noskova said after playing on Centre Court at the All England Club for the first time on Thursday.

More Czech kids will surely be watching on Saturday when the country is guaranteed to add another champion to its rich legacy at Wimbledon.

Noskova beat Marta Kostyuk in straight sets to set up an all-Czech women’s final against Karolina Muchova, who earlier outlasted Coco Gauff in a dramatic third-set tiebreaker.

It means there will be a third Czech female champion at the All England Club in four years, after Marketa Vondrousova in 2023 and Barbora Krejcikova in 2024.

“It’s a tradition at this point,” Noskova said.

The country’s lineage goes back much further, of course. When Krejcikova won her title, she thanked 1998 Wimbledon winner Jana Novotna for having pushed her into professional tennis.

And Novotna, like all the Czech players after her, was inspired by the greatest Wimbledon champion of all — Martina Navratilova, who won a record nine singles titles at the All England Club.

“We have a great history of Czech tennis,” Muchova said. “When I was younger, looking up to the girls who were like maybe five years older than I was, you can just see them doing so well. So it gave me the belief that I can as well do it. That’s how it worked for me.”

Navratilova was at Centre Court on Thursday as well, doing TV commentary for the BBC. She is likely to watch Saturday’s final from the Royal Box, where she is a regular visitor.