Alexander Zverev hungry for Wimbledon glory after Paris breakthrough

LONDON: Alexander Zverev said he is "hungry" for more silverware after the French Open champion swaggered into his first Wimbledon final with a ruthless straight-sets victory over Arthur Fery on Friday.

Zverev shattered Fery's hopes of becoming the first wildcard to reach a Wimbledon title match in 25 years, powering to a 7-6 (7/0), 6-2, 6-4 victory in the semi-final on Centre Court.

The German second seed will face defending champion Jannik Sinner in Sunday's final, when he can become the seventh man in the Open era to win Roland Garros and Wimbledon back to back.

Having finally banished his unwanted tag as the best player of his generation never to win a Grand Slam, Zverev has taken his game to another level at Wimbledon over the last fortnight, proving his thirst for success is unquenched by his Paris triumph.

Zverev's Wimbledon run is a stark contrast to Dominic Thiem, who beat the German to win his first major at the 2020 US Open but failed to make a single Grand Slam quarter-final since.

"I think it's very individual. I think different people, I think Dominic Thiem, in particular, he put his whole life and soul into winning that Slam," Zverev said.

"He came back from two sets to love down against me in the US Open. I think it was such a relief for him that it was maybe a bit too much of a relief mentally.

"For me, I stay focused. I stay hungry. I want more. I want to continue playing at the best level and continue winning. I hope I'm able to do that, and again on Sunday I have another big chance."