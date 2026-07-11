Linda Noskova beats Karolina Muchova to win maiden Wimbledon title

LONDON: Linda Noskova is the latest in a long line of Czech women to win Wimbledon.

The 21-year-old Noskova recovered from a second-set meltdown in which she wasted five match points to overcome Karolina Muchova 6-2, 5-7, 6-3 in an all-Czech final on Saturday for her first Grand Slam trophy.

When Noskova finally won it with a service winner on her sixth match point, she covered her face and dropped down to the grass on her back.

“It’s never easy to get the last point," Noskova said. "Karo, you really made me work for it.”

Noskova became the third Czech woman in four years to win the grass-court major, after Marketa Vondrousova in 2023 and Barbora Krejcikova in 2024.

Muchova and Noskova played doubles together at the 2024 Paris Olympics and finished fourth.

“I am so glad that I could play my first Grand Slam final with you,” Noskova told Muchova during her victory speech. “We made history today. I believe that all our Czech fans at home are proud of us, so no matter the result today I think it was a good day for both of us.”

Petra Kvitova, who won Wimbledon in 2011 and 2014, was in attendance, as was the greatest Czech-born player of them all, Martina Navratilova — who won a record nine singles titles at the All England Club.