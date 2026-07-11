Slick Sinner scuppers Djokovic record bid to make Wimbledon final

LONDON: Reigning champion Jannik Sinner clinically swept aside record-chasing Novak Djokovic in the Wimbledon semi-finals on Friday to set up a title showdown with Alexander Zverev.

The world number one powered to a brilliant 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 victory on Centre Court over the 39-year-old Djokovic, whose latest bid for a 25th Grand Slam hit a now familiar stumbling block.

"Amazing. It means a lot to me that I can play one more final here. It is the most special tournament we have," said Sinner.

Sinner has not dropped a set in the tournament since needing a decider to see off Miomir Kecmanovic in a rusty first-round showing after not playing a grass-court event in the build-up to Wimbledon for the first time.

The 24-year-old Italian will be favoured to retain the title when he faces French Open champion Zverev in his seventh major final, after winning his last nine meetings with the German world number three.

"I feel like today I had to raise my level, which I have done," added Sinner.

"I'm happy to be back in the final and of course we hope for a good final on Sunday."

Sinner is targeting his fifth Grand Slam title, which would bring him within two of the tally of his great rival Carlos Alcaraz, currently sidelined by a wrist injury.

Djokovic was again hoping to break his tie with Margaret Court for the all-time record of most Grand Slam singles trophies.

He kept that dream alive with a remarkable five-and-a-quarter-hour win over Felix Auger-Aliassime in the longest ever Wimbledon quarter-final earlier this week.

But the Serb did not have enough left in the tank to seriously push Sinner, who crushed 40 winners past Djokovic in a dominant performance.

"He was much better player on the court and was the dominant force," conceded Djokovic. "You just have to hand it to him and say, 'Congrats, well done'."