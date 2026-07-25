Top-ranked Sinner, 24-time Grand Slam champ Djokovic withdraw from the National Bank Open

MONTREAL: World No. 1 Jannik Sinner and 24-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic have withdrawn from the National Bank Open.

Tennis Canada announced Friday that neither will compete in Montreal after both players were included on the entry list for the ATP Masters 1000 tournament beginning Aug. 1.

Seven-time Grand Slam champion Carlos Alcaraz was not included on the player list as he continues to recover from a right wrist injury that forced him to miss the French Open and Wimbledon.

“After carefully considering all the factors together with my team, we have made the difficult decision to withdraw from Montreal,” said Sinner, who won at Wimbledon earlier this month.

“It is never easy to miss such an important event, but we believe this is the right decision to prioritize my health. I’m disappointed not to be there, but I look forward to returning to Montreal in the future.”

French Open champion and Wimbledon runner-up Alexander Zverev will be the tournament’s top seed.

Montreal’s Félix Auger-Aliassime will be seeded second, making him the highest-seeded Canadian in the tournament’s history.

Sinner, Djokovic and Alcaraz — the three biggest draws in men’s tennis — also missed last year’s event in Toronto, when the 12-day tournament began just two weeks after Wimbledon.

Tournament officials had expected fewer withdrawals this year, with the event starting three weeks after the Wimbledon finals, and expressed their frustration in a press release.