Aryna Sabalenka, Naomi Osaka clash in blockbuster French Open tie

PARIS: Four-time Grand Slam champions Aryna Sabalenka and Naomi Osaka will go head-to-head in the first French Open women's night match in three years on Monday, as a host of men's players eye a maiden major quarter-final.
World number one Sabalenka will likely face a stern test in her bid to win a maiden Roland Garros crown after suffering an agonising loss to Coco Gauff in last year's final.
A resurgent Osaka has powered into the French Open last 16 for the first time in her career, looking more at home then ever before on the Parisian clay.
It will be only the fourth meeting, all at the last-16 stage of tournaments, between two of the biggest stars in the sport.
Osaka edged their first encounter en route to the 2018 US Open title and then they never met again until this year.
Sabalenka saw off her Japanese opponent in straight sets in Indian Wells, before fighting back from a set down to win at the Madrid Open.
They renew their rivalry with a quarter-final against either former Australian Open champion Madison Keys or Russia's Diana Shnaider up for grabs.
"It's great, great to see her back on her level. Maybe not at her best level, but she's back, she's fighting, she's building her level," said Sabalenka of Osaka, who took a break from tennis in 2023 to give birth to her daughter.
"It's nice to see her. She's a great player, great person. I feel like I really enjoy our battles. It's high-level matches, and I really enjoy when somebody pushes me to the limit."
Osaka struggled initially for form after rejoining the tour, but reached the US Open semi-finals last year, the first time she had made the second week of a Grand Slam event since winning her second Australian Open title in 2021.
"I really wanted to make it a goal to do really well on clay and grass," said Osaka, who has never got past the third round at Wimbledon.
"I don't want this to be my last round. I want to keep going. I just want to keep focusing on every match."
Osaka has been wearing a sequined, gold dress in Paris, which she likened to the Eiffel Tower at night, but has said she may switch things up for the night session.
The last remaining French player Diane Parry will be hoping to emulate last year's surprise semi-finalist Lois Boisson and continue her dream run, going up against Polish qualifier Maja Chwalinska.
Austrian 28th seed Anastasia Potapova looks to back up her win over defending champion Coco Gauff when she faces Anna Kalinskaya.
Wide-open men's draw
World number six Felix Auger-Aliassime is the highest-ranked player left in the top half of the men's draw after the shock exit of Jannik Sinner and an early defeat for Ben Shelton.
The Canadian will bid to reach his first French Open quarter-final when he plays Chilean Alejandro Tabilo, in the last 16 of a Slam event for the first time.
World number 85 Zachary Svajda had only won two Grand Slam matches before this tournament, but even he took notice of Sinner's loss.
"When I saw Sinner was out, I try to stay present and stay positive and just take it day by day, match by match," said the American, who takes on Italian 10th seed Flavio Cobolli.
"I knew the draw was open, but I just tried to keep doing my routines, keep doing what I've been doing, and just see what happens."
Former Wimbledon finalist Matteo Berrettini targets his first Slam quarter-final since 2022 when he goes up against Sinner's conqueror Juan Manuel Cerundolo on Court Suzanne Lenglen.
Frances Tiafoe, who lost to Lorenzo Musetti in the last eight 12 months ago, plays another Italian in Matteo Arnaldi.