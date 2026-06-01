Marta Kostyuk stuns 4-time champion Iga Swiatek on big day for Ukraine at French Open

PARIS: There will be a first-time women's champion at the French Open this year, and two Ukrainian players are among the strongest contenders.

Undefeated this season on clay, 15th-seeded Marta Kostyuk showed her strong credentials as she reached the quarterfinals in Paris for the first time on Sunday by taking out four-time champion Iga Swiatek 7-5, 6-1 and ruining her birthday.

She will be up against her compatriot Elina Svitolina next, ensuring there will be an Ukrainian woman semifinalist at Roland Garros for the first time in the professional era (1968). The seventh-seeded Svitolina rallied past Belinda Bencic 4-6, 6-4, 6-0.

"There's going to be Ukraine in the semifinals, so it's already amazing," said Svitolina, whose country is in a 4-year-old war with Russia.

"I think it couldn't be a better, amazing achievement for Ukrainian tennis. I think in such a difficult situation right now in the war, with the invasion, it's really, really difficult, and I think it's really inspiring for the next generation to really believe that it is possible one day to play on this court and win."