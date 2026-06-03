Jakub Mensik goes from cramps and wheelchair to a spot in the French Open semifinals

PARIS: Less than a week ago, Jakub Mensik was pushed away from the court in a wheelchair after collapsing to the clay with cramps.

Now the 20-year-old Czech player is in the French Open semifinals.

The 6-foot-5 Mensik used his attacking game to end the run of Brazil’s Joao Fonseca with a 6-4, 6-3, 7-6 (3) victory in the quarterfinals Tuesday.

It was Mensik’s most convincing performance so far at Roland Garros after struggling physically in the heat wave during the opening week.

After Mensik edged Mariano Navone in a fifth-set tiebreaker in the second round, he fell to the clay after match point and required medical attention on the court after Navone went over to check on him.

Mensik was eventually helped up and limped off the court, then was pushed away in a wheelchair.

Two days later, Mensik still appeared weak when he dropped the opening set 6-0 to Alex de Minaur. But then he won three straight sets.

“After the cramps and super dehydrations, I needed to put as much fluids as I could inside of me,” Mensik said after beating De Minaur. “I came back strong enough to compete again on the highest level and in this these very cruel conditions.”