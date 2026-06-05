Mirra Andreeva stays focused to race past Marta Kostyuk into French Open final

PARIS: Mirra Andreeva was so focused she could "see the hairs on the ball" as she beat an erratic Marta Kostyuk 6-1, 6-3 to race into the French Open final on Thursday.

The 19-year-old Russian took one hour and 16 minutes to overcome her Ukrainian opponent and reach a first Grand Slam final. Andreeva will play Polish qualifier Maja Chwalinska in Saturday's final.

"I was so focused that I could see those hairs on the ball," the eighth seed told her press conference.

"One thing is when you see the hairs on the ball for a couple of points, and the other thing is when you're able to do it throughout the whole match. Today was one of those matches where I was focused throughout."

Kostyuk, the 15th seed, had won her previous two meetings with Andreeva, both this year. The most recent was on clay in the final in Madrid.

Yet, on Thursday, the 23-year-old quickly started to unravel against her teenage opponent. Kostyuk dropped serve in the first game after two double faults and a pair of unforced errors.

She led 0-40 in Andreeva's first service game but a combination of Kostyuk errors on high-risk strokes and the Russian's steadier defence allowed Andreeva to recover to consolidate the break.