Sick and sleepless Arnaldi pulls out of French Open semifinal after night of vomiting

PARIS: Having spent a large part of the night vomiting and deprived of sleep, Matteo Arnaldi was in no shape to fight for a spot in the French Open final.

The 104th-ranked Arnaldi withdrew before the first all-Italian men's Grand Slam semifinal against Flavio Cobolli on Friday at Roland Garros.

Arnaldi believed he caught a virus and said he could not play competitive tennis.

"I think it's a virus because I was feeling pretty cold," he said. "I had a fever. I just know that I can't move, and I can't eat, and I can't drink."

His withdrawal handed Cobolli a place in Sunday's final against second-seeded Alexander Zverev.

Arnaldi said he felt fine during practice on Thursday, until he had dinner.

"I started to feel so-so with my stomach," he told a press conference also attended by Cobolli, who sat at the other end of the interview desk.

"I was, like, 'All right, just didn't digest very well.' But then I woke up at 1 a.m. and I started vomiting. Then I tried to sleep. I couldn't sleep at all. At 6, 7 a.m. I vomited again. This time was pretty bad."

He summoned a doctor to his room and took medicine.