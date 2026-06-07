Mirra Andreeva wins first Grand Slam title at French Open

PARIS: Mirra Andreeva won her first Grand Slam title on Saturday by downing Polish qualifier Maja Chwalinska in straight sets in the French Open final.

The 19-year-old Russian beat Chwalinska 6-3, 6-2 to become the youngest Roland Garros women's singles champion since Monica Seles, then aged 18, won her third straight title in Paris in 1992.

With her first-ever major crown, Andreeva also became the first player, man or woman, born after 2005 to win a Grand Slam.

The Coupe Suzanne Lenglen will now take centre spot in Andreeva's burgeoning trophy cabinet, which already features two WTA 1000 titles.

"I've been watching Roland Garros on TV since I was very, very young, so it's also a big dream of mine to win this tournament and I honestly cannot believe that I'm holding this trophy right now," Andreeva said on court, before thanking her team and notably her psychologist.

"Congrats to Maja for these amazing three weeks, passing through qualies, winning so many matches, beating so many great players."