Top players promise Wimbledon media boycott in prize money protest

PARIS: Many of the world's top-ranked men's and women's tennis players will step up their protest at their share of revenue at Wimbledon, a statement said Wednesday.

After limiting their participation in media day ahead of the the French Open in May, the players will this time limit their media commitments to 15 minutes for the whole first week of the championships, which start on June 29, said a statement released on their behalf.

It said 15 minutes reflected "that Wimbledon currently pays slightly below 15 percent of revenues to players as prize money".

Player representatives have written to Wimbledon's leadership to inform them of the planned action.

"Players are also aware that recent public comments from Wimbledon's leadership have questioned the principle of a revenue-sharing formula —- the very foundation of the proposal," said the statement. "It is difficult to reach a structural agreement while the structural premise is being contested."

The statement also demanded a player welfare fund and a formal player council, and said the players had tabled the issues a year ago.

The release did not name any participating players, but at Roland Garros seven of the then-top-ten ranked men and women took part.