Emma Raducanu withdraws from Wimbledon on eve of opening match because of stress fracture

LONDON: Emma Raducanu withdrew from Wimbledon on Sunday because of a stress fracture in her right leg, leaving the tournament without its highest-profile British player.

Raducanu, the 2021 US Open champion, announced the decision on Instagram on Sunday evening. She had been set to open play on No. 1 Court on Monday against Antonia Ruzic.

She had been dealing with the injury since a run to the final at Queen’s Club this month, but said earlier Sunday at a news conference that she still hoped to play at the All England Club.

“I’ve done everything possible to try to get to the start line tomorrow but after a final scan tonight, the niggle I’ve been managing has developed into a stress fracture and I’ve been medically advised to stop pushing through,” Raducanu wrote. “Playing at Wimbledon, in front of a home crowd, means everything to me, so this is really difficult to process.”

Raducanu has not won a tour-level tournament before or after her surprising run to the US Open title as a qualifier at the age of 18. But she impressed at Queen’s Club with some of her best tennis since that triumph, before losing to Donna Vekic in the final.