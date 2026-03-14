Aryna Sabalenka downs Noskova to set Indian Wells title rematch with Elena Rybakina

INDIAN WELLS: Aryna Sabalenka roared past Linda Noskova on Friday to book an Indian Wells title showdown with Australian Open champion Elena Rybakina.

Sabalenka beat 14th-ranked Czech Noskova 6-3, 6-4 and Rybakina downed Ukraine's Elina Svitolina 7-5, 6-4 to set up a mouth-watering rematch of their Melbourne final.

Rybakina also beat Sabalenka in the 2023 championship match in Indian Wells -- where the Belarusian star has come up empty in two prior trips to the final.

But Sabalenka has been in imperious form in the California desert this year.

She fired 37 winners, with 11 aces, applying relentless pressure from the baseline in a commanding win over Noskova.

She broke the big-serving Czech twice as she powered to a 5-1 lead in the opening set.

There was a hiccup as she tried to serve out the set and Sabalenka, who had lost just one point in her first three service games, was broken.