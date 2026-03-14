Bhambri-Goransson's dream run at Indian Wells ends in semifinals

INDIAN WELLS: Indian doubles ace Yuki Bhambri and his Swedish partner Andre Goransson's impressive campaign came to an end after losing in the semifinals of the Indian Wells Masters in California.

The unseeded pair went down 5-7, 7-6(7), 5-10 to France's Arthur Rinderknech and Monaco's Valentin Vacherot in a closely-fought contest that was decided by a tie-breaker.

Bhambri and Goransson started strongly but were edged out in the opening set.

The Indo-Swedish duo fought back to force a decider after clinching a tight second-set in the tie-breaker.

However, Rinderknech and Vacherot held their nerve in the deciding tie-breaker to seal the victory.

Despite the defeat, the tournament marked a significant milestone for the 33-year-old Indian as it was his maiden semifinal appearance at an ATP Masters 1000 event.

Earlier in the tournament, Bhambri and Goransson had produced a strong performance to reach the last-four, defeating the Austrian-Italian pair of Alexander Erler and Andrea Vavassori 6-3, 7-6(7).

Their run also ended a two-year wait for an Indian presence in the semifinals of a Masters 1000 tournament since Rohan Bopanna won the title at the Miami Open in 2024.