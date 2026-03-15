Jannik Sinner beats Alexander Zverev to reach first Indian Wells final

INDIAN WELLS: World number two Jannik Sinner powered past Alexander Zverev 6-2, 6-4 on Saturday to reach the final of the ATP Indian Wells Masters 1000 for the first time.
Italy's Sinner, a four-time Grand Slam champion, recorded his sixth straight win over the fourth-ranked German, and will face either world number one Carlos Alcaraz or Daniil Medvedev in Sunday's title match.
Spain's Alcaraz, who completed a career Grand Slam with his Australian Open triumph this year, rode a 16-0 2026 winning streak into his later semi-final against the Russian.
Sinner saved the only break point he faced in a commanding display of precision and power.
Zverev delivered two impeccable service games before he began to falter.
Sinner broke him twice as the German's errors began to climb, including forehand miscues on both break points.
Zverev cut a dejected figure after Sinner pocketed the opening set in 31 minutes and was close to falling in an early hole in the second when he fell behind 15-40 in the opening game.
Zverev fended off three break points in the game, finally managing to push Sinner into some extended rallies as he sealed a hold with a pair of massive serves.
Playing with renewed energy, Zverev conjured his first break chance in the sixth game, but Sinner saved it with an ace and promptly broke Zverev in the next game to gain the only advantage he needed.
Sinner, who fell in the Indian Wells semi-finals to eventual champion Alcaraz in 2023 and 2024, has now reached the final of all six hardcourt ATP Masters 1000 events.