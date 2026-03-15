Jannik Sinner beats Alexander Zverev to reach first Indian Wells final

INDIAN WELLS: World number two Jannik Sinner powered past Alexander Zverev 6-2, 6-4 on Saturday to reach the final of the ATP Indian Wells Masters 1000 for the first time.

Italy's Sinner, a four-time Grand Slam champion, recorded his sixth straight win over the fourth-ranked German, and will face either world number one Carlos Alcaraz or Daniil Medvedev in Sunday's title match.

Spain's Alcaraz, who completed a career Grand Slam with his Australian Open triumph this year, rode a 16-0 2026 winning streak into his later semi-final against the Russian.

Sinner saved the only break point he faced in a commanding display of precision and power.

Zverev delivered two impeccable service games before he began to falter.

Sinner broke him twice as the German's errors began to climb, including forehand miscues on both break points.