Japanese tennis trailblazer Kei Nishikori to retire at end of season

TOKYO: Kei Nishikori, Asia's most decorated men's tennis player, on Friday said that he will retire at the end of the season after a career ravaged by injury.

The 36-year-old became the first Japanese player to reach a Grand Slam final at the 2014 US Open, eventually losing to Croatia's Marin Cilic.

He was the first Japanese man to climb into the top 10 in the ATP world rankings, reaching a career high of number four, and won 12 titles on tour.

Nishikori also won bronze in the men's singles at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

He has been dogged by injuries for years and said last month that he was "barely hanging on" in terms of his physical fitness.

Nishikori said Friday on social media that he was reluctantly calling it quits at the end of the 2026 season.

"To be honest, I still wish I could continue my playing career," he said.

"Even so, looking back on everything up to this point, I can proudly say that I gave it my all."

Nishikori was born in western Japan and moved to Florida at the age of 14 to train at the IMG Academy.

He began his professional career in 2007 and won his first ATP Tour title a year later at Delray Beach.