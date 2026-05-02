Top seeds Jannik Sinner, Alexander Zverev reach Madrid Open final

MADRID: World number one Jannik Sinner downed Arthur Fils 6-2, 6-4 on Friday to reach the Madrid Open final, where he will face Alexander Zverev.

The second seed dispatched promising Belgian Alexander Blockx 6-2, 7-5 later on.

Sinner won his 22nd straight match to book a place in Sunday's final, where he will aim to win a record fifth consecutive Masters 1000 title.

With his chief rival Carlos Alcaraz out injured, Sinner is firm favourite to triumph at the Caja Magica and add to recent titles at Indian Wells, Miami and Monte Carlo.

"I played at a very high level, but I focus on always raising my level a little," Sinner told Movistar.

"Especially when the tournament gets serious... You have to raise your level if you want to keep going."

The Italian admitted he was feeling a little tired after playing so many matches of late.

"Obviously there's a bit of fatigue," said Sinner.

"Mentally I feel good but there is some physical tiredness. My body isn't completely fresh but that's normal and I think it's a very positive thing for me because it means I'm playing a lot of matches.