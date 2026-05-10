Mikulskytė claims Tumakuru Open title after Pawlikowska retires injured

ENS, Tumakuru: Top seed Justina Mikulskytė was crowned champion of the ITF W35 Tumakuru Open on Sunday after second seed Zuzanna Pawlikowska was forced to retire due to injury in the singles final at the Tumakuru District Tennis Association courts.

Pawlikowska, who had already withdrawn from the doubles final on Saturday owing to a shoulder injury, showed tremendous courage by taking the court for the title clash despite the discomfort.

However, after the opening game, the Polish player was unable to continue, bringing a premature end to the summit clash and disappointing the large gathering of spectators who had turned up expecting a thrilling finale between the top two seeds.

The title marked the eighth ITF singles crown for Mikulskytė, adding another milestone to an impressive season on the international circuit.