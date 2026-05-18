Jannik Sinner enters the French Open on a 29-match win streak, chasing a career Grand Slam

ROME: From the California desert to Miami; Monte Carlo to Madrid; and the red clay of Rome, too, nobody has been able to beat Jannik Sinner for three full months.

By sweeping the first five Masters 1000 tournaments of the year, the top-ranked Sinner has dominated tennis like few other players have in the sport’s recent history while amassing a 29-match winning streak.

And yet now the stakes are rising for Sinner as he attempts to complete a career Grand Slam by winning the French Open. The clay-court Grand Slam, which starts on Sunday in Paris, is the only major that Sinner hasn’t won.

A couple of hours after becoming the first Italian man to win the Italian Open in 50 years on Sunday, Sinner’s focus was already pivoting toward Roland Garros.

“We don’t have much time to realize what we’re accomplishing,” Sinner said. “I said it before the start of the year: My main goal is and remains Paris.

“What we’ve done here and the rest of the year is incredible. I realize that. But mentally I know that now I’ve got to do all the right things. It’s necessary to rest, but I also need to stay in form because soon my most important tournament of the year is approaching. I don’t want to put too much pressure on myself, because that comes by itself.”