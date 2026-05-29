Who remains in contention after Jannik Sinner’s surprise French Open exit?

PARIS: With two-time defending champion Carlos Alcaraz absent, many expected Jannik Sinner to capture his first French Open crown this year. Instead, the top-ranked Italian exited in the second round, leaving the men’s draw wide open. Here is a look at some of the favorites still in contention for the title:

Novak Djokovic:

The three-time Roland-Garros champion is the most experienced of all contenders. He is chasing a record 25th major title, and his first since the 2023 U.S. Open.

The 39-year-old Djokovic came into the tournament with questions over his form after losing to Croatian qualifier Dino Prizmic at the Italian Open, his only clay-court warmup event after two months out with a right shoulder injury.

In Paris, Djokovic came from a set down to beat Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard in a first-round match that lasted nearly three hours. He was then pushed by 74th-ranked French player Valentin Royer for more than 3½ hours before he reached the third round. His next opponent Friday is Brazilian teenager Joao Fonseca.

Alexander Zverev

A runner-up at Roland Garros in 2024, Alexander Zverev is chasing his first major title. He also advanced to three semifinals and another quarterfinal in Paris. The 29-year-old German is in excellent form, having reached the final in Madrid and the semifinals in Monte Carlo and Munich in the buildup to the French Open. The second-seeded Zverev has yet to drop a set and takes on Frenchman Quentin Halys during the evening session Friday.