Joao Fonseca blasts Novak Djokovic out of French Open after epic comeback

PARIS: Brazilian teenager Joao Fonseca knocked Novak Djokovic out in the third round of the French Open on Friday to scupper the Serbian great's latest quest for a record 25th Grand Slam.

Fonseca, 19, rallied from two sets down for the second straight match to stun the 39-year-old Djokovic with a phenomenal display of power-hitting.

Fonseca triumphed 4-6, 4-6, 6-3, 7-5, 7-5 after four hours and 53 minutes to make the last 16 of a major for the first time.

Asked how he kept believing after falling behind, Fonseca replied: "I actually didn't.

"I just kept playing and enjoyed being on court. What an idol we have (in Djokovic) and what a pleasure it was to step on the court against him.

"I was just trying to hit the ball as fast as I could. Djokovic doesn't miss and we still think he's 20."

Djokovic's exit comes a day after the shock elimination of world number one and red-hot title favourite Jannik Sinner.

It means there will be a first-time men's Grand Slam champion this year at the French Open, ending a run of nine successive majors won by Sinner or Carlos Alcaraz.

"What an incredible match to be part of," said Djokovic, who had led by a break early in the final set but was unable to see it through.

"Huge credit to Joao for really deserving to win the match. Without a doubt he was the better player in crucial moments."