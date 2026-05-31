Defending champion Coco Gauff eliminated from French Open by Anastasia Potapova

PARIS: Reigning French Open champion Coco Gauff lost in three sets to Austrian Anastasia Potapova to end her Roland Garros title defence on Saturday.

The two-time Grand Slam winner was defeated in the third round 4-6, 7-6 (7/1), 6-4 by the 28th seed after being a break up in the deciding set.

Gauff insisted afterwards that being the defending champion had not affected her play, unlike in 2024 when she went into the US Open as the title-holder.

"I think at the US Open it did a lot more but honestly this time it didn't. I wasn't really nervous," fourth seed Gauff told reporters.

"That's what's more frustrating because I felt like I learned a lot from that US Open experience and I'm a better player since then and I just don't think I portrayed that today."

Despite losing her first service game to open the match, Gauff struck back to break the Russian-born Austrian in the eighth and 10th games and take the lead.