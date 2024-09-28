Security Lapse: Junior docs, nurses on cease work agitation in Kolkata hospital

Security lapses in hospitals and attacks on medical professionals have become an ongoing issue. The junior doctors and nurses at the Sagar Dutta Hospital in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district on Saturday started a 'cease work' agitation after they were allegedly attacked by the relatives of a patient.

The staffers of the state-run medical college and hospital located in Kamarhati near Kolkata claimed that they were beaten up by the relatives of a patient who died during treatment.

Officials said that the relatives of the patient even had an altercation with the police when they intervened in order to stop the ruckus. Four of the accused have been arrested in connection with the alleged scuffle.

Police said that they were checking the CCTV footage to ascertain if a few other people were also involved in the matter. "Those found involved in the scuffle will be arrested," they added.

The incident came to light a week after junior doctors, protesting against the rape and murder of a trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata, resumed essential services in hospitals .They called off the strike after 41 days of protesting.

Meanwhile junior doctors have decided to conduct a street protest again on Sunday for the justice of RG Kar victim.

According to the junior doctors till now the victims relatives have not received justice and they demanded speedy trial of the entire incident.

They will continue their protest if they find any discrepancy on the part of investigation and security measures as directed by the state government.

The medics had agreed to resume work after the West Bengal government issued a new set of directives for safety and security of the hospital staff.

It may be mentioned that junior doctors in Bengal and across the country staged protests against a trainee woman doctor's rape and murder that took place at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9.

During the nationwide protests, the agitating doctors highlighted the absence of key facilities, such as restrooms, necessary security measures and grievance redressal systems, among others, at hospitals.