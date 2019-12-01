Visakhapatnam gets new flight from today

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: IndiGo Airlines will operate a new flight service from Bengaluru to Visakhapatnam from Sunday. The flight will leave Bengaluru at 5.35 am and arrive in Vizag at 7.05 am. In the return direction, it will leave Vizag at 7.45 am and reach Bengaluru at 9.35 am.

The Andhra Pradesh Air Travellers Association (APATA) thanked local MP MVV Satyanarayana for taking the initiative in getting the new flight to Bengaluru introduced from Vizag. The APATA urged the director of Visakhapatnam airport to ensure speedy commissioning of the new taxi track as it will help increase the operation of flights. At present, N 3 and N 4 taxi tracks at the airport are handling 10 movements per an hour.