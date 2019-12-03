Home States Andhra Pradesh

Loco pilot stops train immediately after wheel derails, averts major mishap in Andhra

The loco pilot of Tirupati-Shirdi express stopped the train in time observing one of the wheels of the general compartment got derailed.

Published: 03rd December 2019 11:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd December 2019 12:50 PM

Train derailed

The loco pilot of the Tirupati-Shirdi express observed a wheel got derailed and stopped the train on time avoiding a major mishap. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KADAPA: A major train mishap was averted at Kodur Railway Station in Kadapa district of Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday, with the loco pilot of Tirupati-Shirdi express stopping the train in time observing one of the wheels of general compartment got derailed. No casualties were reported. 

At around 10 a.m. when Shirdi Express was entering into Kodur Railway Station, one of the wheels of the general compartment behind the engine slipped from the track. Noticing the unusual movement, the loco pilot immediately stopped the train and a major disaster was averted. 

On being alerted, Railway technical staff rushed to the spot and took up restoration work. Following the incident, train traffic on the route got affected. Several trains on the route are now running behind schedule. 

A fortnight ago, a similar mishap was averted at Yerpedu Railway Station near Tirupati, when Trivendram bound Kerala Express got derailed. One of the wheels of a pantry car broke. In that incident also, the train was moving at slow speed as it was entering the railway station. 

