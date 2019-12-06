Andhra Pradesh environment management corporation formed

By Express News Service

ANANTAPUR: The State government on Thursday issued an order forming the Andhra Pradesh Environment Management Corporation (APEMC), to provide an effective mechanism for collection, transportation, storage, treatment, processing, delivery and disposal of industrial and other waste.

As a number of industries functioning in the State belonged to the red and orange categories and generate significant quantities of liquid waste, hazardous and non-hazardous solid waste and air pollutants, the government came up with the decision to manage and scientifically dispose of the waste.

The APEMC will work in coordination with the AP Pollution Control Board, and will have a strong regulatory framework.

It will also follow the ‘platform business model’.