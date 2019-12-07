Chandrababu Naidu inaugurates TDP’s national party office in Guntur

Home States Andhra Pradesh

The newly-inaugurated TDP office in Mangalagiri near Vijayawada; (R) TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu unveils the statue of party founder late NTR Rama Rao installed on the premises.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA/GUNTUR: TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday inaugurated the party’s national office constructed adjacent to the Chennai-Kolkata National Highway near Mangalagiri in Guntur district.

Naidu, along with his wife Bhuvaneswari and other family members, performed puja and homam in the new office amid the presence of large number of party leaders and activists.

He interacted with party cadres who had come from various parts of the State and also participated in the prayers with Muslim elders.

Naidu also unveiled a life-size statue of party founder president, late NT Rama Rao. Expressing immense joy over participating in the inauguration, TDP general secretary Lokesh mentioned that the office was like a temple for the activists and leaders.

After the State bifurcation, the TDP office in Guntur was made its State office. However, except for some, a majority of the party meetings were organised in the residence of Naidu when he was the chief minister. After the TDP lost the elections, it shifted the party activities to its Guntur office.

Meanwhile, alleging that the TDP’s national office was constructed on a stream, Mangalagiri YSRC MLA Alla Ramakrishna Reddy filed a PIL in the High Court seeking the demolition of the building.

The MLA said the then TDP government had allotted 3.65 acres (Vagu Poramboku) of land in survey numbers 392/1, 392/3, 392/4, 392/8, 392/9 and 392/10 in Atmakur village, adjacent to the NH-16, through GO-MS: 228 on 22 June 2017, for the construction of TDP office on lease for 99 years, which is a violation of norms.

He claimed that 10.81 acres in survey number 392 in Atmakur, was recorded as a water stream in revenue records and the same has been entered in the prohibited property list by the Registration and Stamps Department under section 22-A(1)(B) of the Registration Act. 

He added the authorities had sent proposals for conversion of the land from Vagu Poramboku to agriculture land from the year 1993 to 2005, but as the land belonged to stream, the permission was denied.

