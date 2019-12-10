Andhra Pradesh Electricity Employees’ Union demands Electricity Act amendments withdrawal

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Andhra Pradesh Electricity Employees’ Union (1104) State general secretary VSRK Ganapathi said people and public sector units (PSUs) will suffer a huge loss if the central government passes the proposed amendments to the Electricity Act 2003 in Parliament.

Addressing the union’s general body meeting in Guntur, on Monday, he said the union will organise a hunger strike on January 8 across the State demanding withdrawal of the proposed amendments. “We will intensify the agitation along with other unions if the Centre fails to withdraw the proposal,” he added.

Ganapathi alleged that the Centre was pushing through amendments in the name of reforms even though the State governments were opposed to them. Farmers, SC and ST consumers, who are getting subsidised power supply, will suffer a loss. Though the union leaders had submitted representations against Power Purchase Agreements in 2016 to the Centre, action is still awaited.