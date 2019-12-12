Power supply to Andhra's Narasapuram sub-registrar office cut, pending bills cited as reason

By Express News Service

ELURU: Power supply to the Narasapuram sub-registrar’s office was cut-off on Wednesday for non-payment of tariff. According to official sources, the office has to pay Rs 68,000 power tariff. Although the payment was being accumulated for a while, officials failed to pay the bill.

Since there was no power in the UPA, the computers went out of gear and all the registration activities came to a standstill at the busy sub-registrar’s office. Although the staff could manage on the UPS for an hour or so, transactions were stopped for the rest of the day.

Sources said that registrations worth Rs 10 lakh to Rs 20 lakh take place at the office everyday. Electrical department DEE Y Vijayanand said that the electricity bill accumulated to Rs 68,000 and a notice was issued to the sub-registrar in this regard.

Despite this, they failed to pay the power bill. The power connection would be restored as soon as the tariff was paid, he said.