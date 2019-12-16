Home States Andhra Pradesh

Lemon farmers in Andhra Pradesh sour over declining market price

Farmers had cultivated lemon in around 17,000 hectares this season in upland mandals such as Gudur rural, Sydapuram, Podalakur, Dakkili, Balayapalli and Ozili.

Published: 16th December 2019 08:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th December 2019 08:53 AM

Lemons

Representational image

By Express News Service

NELLORE: The prices of lemon have dipped following exports from Bijapur. Normally, lemon traders in Gudur export the stock to Bengaluru, Ernakulam, Madurai, Coimbatore, Trichy, Chennai, Salem and other parts of south India this season.

According to sources, farmers had cultivated lemon in around 17,000 hectares this season in upland mandals such as Gudur rural, Sydapuram, Podalakur, Dakkili, Balayapalli and Ozili. Majority of farmers had cultivated lemon in four acres.

The four lemon markets in the district, are located in Podalkur, Venkatagiri, Jayampu and Gudur. “The price of one loose bag of lemon has decreased by Rs 1,000 in Gudur market from Rs 8,000 to Rs 7,000 compared to last week. Earlier, we also used to export lemon to Delhi,” said G Venkateswarlu, a trader from Gudur lemon market.

Farmers from Gudur, Sydapuram, Venkatagiri, Dakkili, Ozili, Rapur, Chillakur and Kaluvoy mandals bring their produce to Gudur lemon market. "Now, there is no good price for lemon in the open market. Traders have been quoting less price for lemon citing lack of demand and increase in exports from Bijapur," said Ramanaiah, a farmer from Gudur rural mandal.

Slump in prices

  • Farmers from Gudur, Sydapuram, Venkatagiri, Dakkili, Ozili, Rapur, Chillakur and Kaluvoy mandals bring their produce to Gudur lemon market
  • Price of one loose bag of lemon decreased by Rs 1,000 in Gudur market
  • The four lemon markets in the district, are located in Podalkur, Venkatagiri, Jayampu and Gudur
