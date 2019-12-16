SC-appointed panel asks Andhra Pradesh to absorb 613 power utility employees from Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Justice DM Dharmadhikari Committee, constituted to resolve the tangle of distribution of employees of power utilities between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, has finalised that of the 1,157 employees relieved ex parte, 613 should be absorbed by AP.

At its last sitting here on Sunday, the one-man committee, constituted by the Supreme Court on November 28, 2018, made this clear while finalising the report of division of employees of Telangana and AP power utilities.

Of the 1,157 employees relieved from their duties ex parte, 613 have opted for AP. In another development, as many as 256 employees have given their option from AP to Telangana and these are not from the 1,157. Telangana has offered to take 50 per cent of the employees, subject to the condition that all the 613 of 1,157 should be accommodated by AP. The Telangana government’s offer was not accepted by the sub-committee member from AP.

During the meeting with the sub-committee, Justice Dharmadhikari had directed the AP power utilities to accommodate 613 of the 1,157 employees, who are of Andhra origin but are at present working in Telangana power utilities.

With AP rejecting the offer, the committee will now submit its report to the Supreme Court as no consensus could be arrived at between the two States on the issue.

The Telangana Electrical Engineers Associations Joint Action Committee and Telangana State Power Engineers Association have expressed disapproval of AP power utilities’ stand on the issue.

Telangana Electrical Engineers Association chairman N Sivaji said, “Telangana power utilities have accepted the proposal of the Dharmadhikari Committee. When the committee asked AP to take 50 per cent of its 256 employees, who opted to join the service in Telangana, the former remained adamant. The stand of AP is unacceptable.” He pointed out that employees working in the power utilities of Telangana are not being promoted because of the court case.

Staff absorption