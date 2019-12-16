Suspended Andhra Pradesh IRS officer Jasti Krishna Kishore booked for misappropriation of funds

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: CID has registered a case against suspended IRS officer and former CEO of AP Economic Development Board Jasti Krishna Kishore under Sections 188, 403, 409 and 120(B) of the IPC and under the APEDB Act, 2018 on charges of misappropriation of funds and causing a huge loss to the State exchequer. The case was registered based on a complaint lodged by P Tulasi Rani, Special Grade Deputy Collector, APEDB.

The complainant stated that Kishore and B Srinivas Rao, former accounts officer in APEDB, violated the norms of financial propriety in transparent procurement, payment of advances, audit and accounting procedures, thereby criminally misappropriated funds.

They also recruited their confidants at high salaries without following due process, committing criminal breach of trust. Further, they released advertisements directly, violating GO 124 and caused loss to the tune of crores to the State exchequer.