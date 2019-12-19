India vs West Indies second ODI: Vizag proves to be Team India’s lucky ground yet again

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Festive atmosphere prevailed at Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA cricket stadium in PM Palem with a large number of cricket fans thronging the stadium much before the start of the one-dayer match between India and West Indies began here on Wednesday.

With India batting first, a large number of people, who were caught in a traffic jam, were seen rushing to enter the stadium though they arrived 30 minutes after the scheduled start of the match at 1 pm. Traffic moved at a snail’s pace as enthusiastic people headed towards the stadium in every mode of transport available. Many fans holding the national flag and sporting blue T-shirts and caps added colour to the surcharged atmosphere. There was a huge demand for T-shirts of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.

GVMC volunteers seek support of people in Swachh survey

Some enterprising fans wore wigs and painted their faces to catch the attention of lensmen and cameras of streaming live. India maintained its winning streak as it amassed 386 runs thanks to the superlative knock of Rohit Sharma, who with his stroke play delighted the crowd at the stadium. The match once again proved the stadium was Team India’s favourite hunting ground.

K Rajesh, a fan of Rohit Sharma, said he thoroughly enjoyed every moment. Rohit’s stint on the crease sent the crowd into raptures. India will move on to the decider of the series. During the second One Day International, volunteers and GVMC officials were found campaigning holding placards of ‘I Support Vizag’. Seeking public support for Vizag to get the top rank among the cleanest cities in the country, the volunteers went around the stadium educating and interacting with the people. Celebrities and cricketers rallied behind the campaign to keep the city clean. Swachh Survekshan is an annual survey of cleanliness, hygiene and sanitation in cities and towns across India.