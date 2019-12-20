Andhra government cancels plot allotment to assigned land buyers in Amravati

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In a significant development related to the assigned lands given under the Land Pooling Scheme for the capital city project in the Amaravati region, the State government on Wednesday late night issued an order cancelling the allotment of returnable plots — both residential and commercial — made to the buyers of assigned lands.

Returnable plots were allocated to the buyers of assigned lands under category IV of GO MS No 41 issued by Municipal Administration and Urban Development (CRDA) department on February 17, 2016, under the land pooling scheme.

The State government said the allotment of plots to such people is in violation of provisions of the AP Assigned Lands (Prohibition of Transfers) Act, 1977 and for the conveyance of such plots to the original assignees of their legal heirs as per the provision of the Act, the GO MS No 316 was issued.

Issuing the GO, Secretary (Municipal Administration and Urban Development) J Syamala Rao asked the APCRDA commissioner and Guntur district collector to take necessary action accordingly.

On January 1, 2015, the State government issued the Land Pooling Scheme (Formulation and Implementation) Rules 2015 for the capital city. On February 17, 2016, GO 41 was issued, amending Rule 5 (2) (A) (B) of the Andhra Pradesh Capital City Land Pooling Scheme (Formulation and Implementation) Rules 2015 for the assigned lands with categories 9i) to (vi).

On October 14, 2019, the APCRDA Commissioner, in his letter to the government, stated that as per the category (iv) of GO MS 41, lands alienated to others are deemed to be resumed to the government.

Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath, during a short discussion on the construction of capital, said the then government headed by the TDP issued the GOs amending the rules of assigned lands under Land Pooling Scheme to favour people who purchased them. He said several TDP leaders and their benamis had purchased those lands employing different means and nearly about 900 returnable plots were allotted. He said measures are being taken to ensure justice for the genuine assignees. Subsequently, the latest GO was issued.