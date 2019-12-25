Home States Andhra Pradesh

Betting, cockfights part of Sankranti: YSRC MP

Speaking to media persons in Tadepallegudem, the YSRC MP  expressed confidence that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy too will support the tradition.

Published: 25th December 2019 10:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th December 2019 10:38 AM   |  A+A-

An image from Sankranti festival celebrations that left kites stuck in branches of trees, used for representational purposes.

An image from Sankranti festival celebrations that left kites stuck in branches of trees, used for representational purposes. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)

By Express News Service

ELURU: YSRC MP  from Narasapuram Kanumuri Raghurama Krishnama Raju has said cockfights and betting are part of Sankranti festival and the long-standing tradition will continue unhindered in both Godavari districts.

Speaking to media persons in Tadepallegudem, he expressed confidence that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy too will support the tradition.

He said they want the traditional cockfights to continue and at the same time do not support betting and violence using rooster knives.

On being pointed out that betting and the use of rooster knives continue despite the ban, the MP said it is the duty of the police to prevent them.

On being pointed out that no impact has been observed, he shot back, “Do the violators need to be hanged or booked under laws like Disha Act?” To a question, he said he will strive to bring law to allow cockfights.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sankranti Sankranti festival Jagan Mohan Reddy
India Matters
When The New Indian Express asked a senior police officer how a detention centre that can house only 25 persons can accommodate all the detainees, he said on the condition of anonymity, “This place is ready for now. There are other places too which we are trying to zero in on. This place also has scope for expansion. We will build more rooms if necessary.” (Photo | EPS, Special Arrangement)
WATCH | No detention centre for illegal immigrants? This one is right near Bengaluru
WATCH | Palakkad man's Article 14 auto hogs limelight amidst CAA protests
Amid the ongoing protests over the Citizenship Act across the country, the Narendra Modi cabinet on Tuesday gave the green signal to a proposal to update the National Population Register. (File photo | PTI)
NPR explainer: All you need to know about the exhaustive database of Indian residents 
Notes from the underworld: Bengaluru ex-don comes out with 'The Gangster's Gita'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Meet Licypriya Kangujam-World’s youngest climate activist from India
CM B S Yediyurappa (File photo | EPS)
'Go back, go back': Karnataka CM Yediyurappa feels anti-CAA heat in Kerala
Gallery
People offer prayer at Annai Vailankkanni Shrine at Besant Nagar on the eve of Christmas on Wednesday. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Here's how India is ringing in Christmas 2019!
With the Centre in denial over the existence of detention centres to house illegal immigrants, what will happen to the one coming up in Bengaluru’s backyard? Karnataka’s first detention centre in Nelamangala taluk can house 25 people. (Photo | EPS, Special Arrangement)
Detention centre for illegal immigrants springs up near Bengaluru, local panchayat in the dark
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp