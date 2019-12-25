Betting, cockfights part of Sankranti: YSRC MP

By Express News Service

ELURU: YSRC MP from Narasapuram Kanumuri Raghurama Krishnama Raju has said cockfights and betting are part of Sankranti festival and the long-standing tradition will continue unhindered in both Godavari districts.

Speaking to media persons in Tadepallegudem, he expressed confidence that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy too will support the tradition.

He said they want the traditional cockfights to continue and at the same time do not support betting and violence using rooster knives.

On being pointed out that betting and the use of rooster knives continue despite the ban, the MP said it is the duty of the police to prevent them.

On being pointed out that no impact has been observed, he shot back, “Do the violators need to be hanged or booked under laws like Disha Act?” To a question, he said he will strive to bring law to allow cockfights.