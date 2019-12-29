Home States Andhra Pradesh

4 held on charge of proselytisation at Srisailam

In the midst of the controversy over alleged non-Hindu activities at the temple town of Srisailam, four persons were seen performing Christian prayers on Friday evening. 

Srisailam

Srisailam

By Express News Service

KURNOOL:  In the midst of the controversy over alleged non-Hindu activities at the temple town of Srisailam, four persons were seen performing Christian prayers on Friday evening. 
Based on the complaints filed by locals, the police took them into custody. The accused were identified as M Timothi, a native of Vuyyur in Krishna district, Praveen, a native of Amrabad in Mahabubnagar district of Telangana State and M Jashuva and M Peeter of Sunnipenta in Kurnool district. However, the incident came to light on Saturday.

It may be mentioned that a vehicle reportedly canvassing Christianity was found by devotees on September 2. The vehicle had flexi banners across the bonnet containing text from the Bible. 
A priest at the Srisailam temple said there was no permission for members of other religions to propagate their faith on the hills. 

The hill town is part of the sanctum sanctorum and is sacred, he said. Bajrang Dal State co-convener T Pratap Reddy sought stern action against proselytisers in the temple town. When contacted, Srisailam temple executive officer KS Rama Rao said the Atmakur DSP nabbed the accused soon after the filing of complaint. 

