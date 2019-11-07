2 bollard pull tugs delivered to Navy

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Hindustan Shipyard Ltd (HSL) on Wednesday delivered two 10 tonne bollard pull tugs to the Indian Navy. The two tugs, Ananta (Yard 11178) and Atal (Yard 11180), were flagged off to their home ports at Mumbai and Kochi in the presence of HSL chairperson and managing director Rear Admiral LV Sarat Babu (Retd), senior Navy officials, Classification Society, and senior HSL and PEW officials.

These two are 190th and 191st vessels being delivered by HSL and the yard delivered six vessels in this calendar year. The two tugs, designed and built by the HSL, can achieve a speed up to 12 knots. During their trials, both tugs have proved good seakeeping characteristics. These tugs are sailing to their home port on their maiden voyage. The HSL already delivered four of the six bollard pull tugs to Navy.