Government to pool in Rs 200 crore from Vijayawada for Build AP

Officials are planning to sell government buildings near the State Guest House in Suryaraopet in Vijayawada.

Vijayawada

By Kiranmai Tutika
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Krishna district administration is in the process of identifying unused government lands in Vijayawada for pooling funds for the Build AP Mission by selling them. Initially, the officials want to sell about two acres of land in various parts of the city to collect nearly Rs 200 crore.  

The State Cabinet has recently gave its nod for Build AP Mission, through which vacant lands and dilapidated buildings will be put up for sale and the funds will be pooled for social welfare schemes. Joint Collector V Madhavi Latha said, “There are proposals to use the land for monetisation and we are still identifying ideal places, vacant lands and unused buildings. However, no place has been finalised yet. There are some lands of Tourism department, other vacant government lands and even old buildings in Vijayawada. We are looking for the best options.”

It is learnt that the officials want to sell the major part of State Guest House Complex for `200 crore.
Currently, only the guest house in the  State Guest House Complex is being used and the other two buildings in the compound are in a dilapidated condition.

