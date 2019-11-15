Home States Andhra Pradesh

Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Secretary LV Subramanyam to go on Central deputation

Even though the YSRC government has posted him as the Director General of Andhra Pradesh Human Resource Development Institute (APHRDI), Subramanyam did not take charge.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Secretary LV Subramanyam

Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Secretary LV Subramanyam (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: After being unceremoniously removed from the post of Chief Secretary, senior-most IAS officer of Andhra Pradesh cadre LV Subramanyam is set to seek Central deputation.

It is reliably learnt that the State government will positively consider his request and relieve the 1983 batch IAS officer.

Even though the YSRC government has posted him as the Director-General of Andhra Pradesh Human Resource Development Institute (APHRDI), Subramanyam did not take charge. Instead, he had applied for one month left, and is said to have sought Central deputation. He is set to retire on April 30, 2020.

A top government source confirmed that the senior bureaucrat is going for an assignment with the Central government. However, what post-Subramanyam will be given remains to be seen.

LV likely to be offered post of CVC by Centre

While speculation is rife that he will be considered for the post of Central Vigilance Commissioner (CVC), Subramanyam may also be offered other posts which will focus on Andhra Pradesh given his experience as the former Chief Secretary. For the record, Subramanyam was appointed Chief Secretary in the first week of April by the Election Commission of India in the run up to polls. 

After the change of guard in May, the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government retained him. 
However, on November 4, Subramanyam was removed from the post and transferred to another position which is usually given to retired bureaucrats. 

The termination was done following Subramanyam’s show-cause notice to Principal Secretary (Political) Praveen Prakash on November 1. 

In the notice, the Principal Secretary was asked to explain the reasons for not circulating a few files, which amounted to ‘misconduct and insubordination’. Chief Commissioner of Land Administration Neerabh Kumar Prasad was asked to hold the charge of Chief Secretary until further orders.

