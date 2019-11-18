Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra electricity regulatory body to hold public hearing on renewable PPAs on December 7

Discoms seek revision of tariff to wind, solar power producers.

Published: 18th November 2019 08:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th November 2019 08:50 AM   |  A+A-

wind, power, energy

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission (APERC) will conduct a public hearing on December 7 on the joint petition filed by State discoms seeking revision of tariff payable to wind and solar power developers, who entered into Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs)/Power Sale Agreements (PSAs) during 2012-2016.

The hearing will also include taking suggestions/objections from stakeholders regarding the appeal made by the discoms to restrict the PPAs’ tenure to 5-10 years instead of existing 25 years.

In the petition, APSPDCL and APEPDCL stated that the tariff of wind and solar power generation has come down over the years and yet they were paying a high price due to the PPAs.

They noted that procurement of renewable power at higher prices, when conventional power is available at lower prices, burdened the discoms so much that monthly power purchase bills could not be paid from August 2018. 

They added that the must-run clause in the renewable PPAs was preventing them from going for conventional energy.

And for backing down thermal power to use renewable, the discoms were paying back down charges as well.

All these were prejudicial to the State’s interest and warrants a revision, the petitioners contended.

The petitioners, making 24 wind and 32 solar power generators as the respondents, appealed to the commission to revise the solar tariff by reducing the same to Rs 2.44/unit and wind to Rs 2.43/ unit from 2019 in “public interest and in the interest of justice”.

The discoms noted that they were paying Rs 4.7 to Rs 4.84 per unit of renewable energy.

It may be noted that the power utilities, citing financial burden, had decided to review the PPAs and constituted a high-level negotiation committee to review/renegotiate with the power developers, kicking up controversy. 

The Centre too had warned multiple times that review of PPAs may hamper investment trends.

When the power developers moved the High Court, the bench disposed of the matter directing them to raise objections before the APERC and asked the Commission to resolve the issue within six months.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission APERC
India Matters
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | Pexels)
Kerala church to help widows remarry; matrimonial site to have separate section
For representational purpose only.
Vijayawada civic body preparing plans for power generation from waste material
India pacer Mohammed Shami. (Photo | AP)
Mohammed Shami best bowler in the world on current form: Dale Steyn
For representational purposes
India sent over 2 lakh students to US in 2018-19, second-most after China: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PDP MP Nazir Ahmad Laway and Mir Fayaz protesting outside the Parliament House in New Delhi on Monday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
How can ex-CM Mehbooba Mufti be a traitor, ask protesting Kashmiri MPs
Delhi Air Pollution: This cafe offers pure oxygen to its customers
Gallery
On the seventh death anniversary of Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the late Maharashtra leader. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Bal Thackeray death anniversary: Check out some rare snaps of the Shiv Sena founder
KANNAPPANUNNI (1977): Kannapapanunni is a film based on Kalaripayattu. This film helped Jayan reach top production houses and pushed him to the big league. The film which has Prem Nazir as lead shows Jayan only as a sidekick but he aced in it. (Photo | YouTube screen grab)
Jayan death anniversary: Here are 5 much-acclaimed movies of the action hero of Malayalam cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp