Home States Andhra Pradesh

Rs 80 crore approved by Andhra Pradesh government for Polavaram project flood bank

With the threat of the entire flood bank getting eroded, the government will take up pitching and revetment works to fortify it.

Published: 21st November 2019 05:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st November 2019 05:24 AM   |  A+A-

Polavaram Irrigation Project

Polavaram Irrigation Project (File Photo| Ravindra Babu, EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government has given administrative approval for Rs 79.76 crore for protection of Polavaram Irrigation Project (PIP) flood bank at Ramalayampet near Yedurulanka in East Godavari district, which is facing erosion during flooding. With the threat of the entire flood bank getting eroded, the government will take up pitching and revetment works to fortify it.

According to the GO issued by Special Chief Secretary (Water Resources) Adityanath Das on Wednesday, Gowthami River and Vridha Gowthami River directly hit the marginal lands and flood banks at different chainages on Gowthami Right Flood Bank and PIP Flood Bank during flooding. Due to this, the marginal lands were getting eroded and slipping into the River Godavari.

The officials informed Adityanath Das that the erosion was causing heavy damage to both the flood banks. “Unless these high margin lands are protected with necessary formation of stone pitching immediately, there is possibility of these high margin lands getting merged into the river and thereby the erosion may come up to the flood bank.” 

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Polavaram Irrigation Project Polavaram flood bank
India Matters
Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy (File Photo | PTI)
No proposal for one nation, one language, govt tells Parliament
Khushi Angolkar and Remnika Yadav (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
Two Karnataka students develop fertiliser from human hair
Representational Image
Moms from foreign countries to study family values in India
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Currency shower from 6th floor of Kolkata office as DRI conducts raid

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Did you know, Bangalore hosts a 'Groundnut Fair'?
Concert in the dark: Anil Srinivasan's treat for music lovers in Coimbatore
Gallery
Indian cricket will finally embrace the pink revolution after initial reluctance when Virat Kohli's seemingly infallible galacticos lock horns with a deflated Bangladesh in their maiden Day/Night Test starting here on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Eden Gardens pink ball Test: India clear favourites in maiden Day-Night clash
A day after a violent standoff with the Delhi Police, the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union accused the Delhi Police of brutality and accused the government of destroying the atmosphere of education at a press conference on campus. (Photo| EPS, Arun Kumar)
JNU students demand complete rollback of hostel fee hike, meet high-power committee
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp