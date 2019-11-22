Spillway works on Andhra Pradesh's Polavaram Project will be over by June 2020

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA/ ELURU: The works of the Polavaram Irrigation Project, which were hampered due to floods since July, once again gained momentum with the new contracting agency, Megha Engineering and Infrastructure Ltd (MEIL), launching the concreting works at spillway. On Thursday, the agency completed about 100 cubic metres of concreting work and has prepared elaborate plans to scale up the works in the coming days.

MEIL general manager A Satish Babu performed puja at the spillway before starting the concrete works of the project at block one. Speaking to the media, Satish Babu said that the spillway works of the project would be completed by June, 2020. “The per day target is to the order of 2,000 cubic meters. The State water resources department also has prepared elaborate plans for completing the project on time. As part of it, 1.5 crore cubic metres of work will be completed at the Rockfill Dam site by June.

The spillway works will be completed by June, 2020. If the works go as per schedule, water could be stored in the Polavaram project by the end of next year,” a statement issued by MEIL said. MEIL replaced Navayuga Engineering Company Ltd after quoting the only bid in the reverse tendering process, which the government claimed resulted in saving of `628 crore.