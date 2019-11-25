Andhra government sanctions Rs 263 crore for repair, development of 137 km road in Prakasam

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: The State government has recently sanctioned Rs 263.49 crore funds for the development/renovation of nearly 137 km long State highway under the AP Roads and Bridges Renovation Programme (APRBRP) in the district.

These works will be taken up in Ongole, Markapur and Kanigiri divisions and 37 bridges will be constructed.

Commissioner of the State Roads and Buildings (R&B) department has issued GO recently regarding the sanctioning of funds for development/renovation of about 696.75 km long State highway under the first phase of APRBRP, with the entire programme having funds worth Rs 1,766.11 crore.

These funds will be provided in 70:30 ratio by the New Development Bank (NDB) and the Andhra Pradesh State government.

The NDB funds will be utilised for construction of roads and bridges and the State government’s 30 per cent component of funds will be used to provide rehabilitation for the displaced victims of the road/bridge expansion activities.

Under this APRBRP programme, road renovation and bridge construction works will be taken up in Prakasam, Ananthapur, Kadapa, Krishna, West Godavari, Visakhapatnam and Vizianagaram districts. Among these districts, authorities are going to take up the road renovation, bridge construction works worth Rs 263.49 crore for around 137.6 km long roads and 37 bridges in three revenue divisions.

As per information, of the 137-km long allocated works, 32.49-km long Parchuru- Jagarlamoodi Poorimetta village road with 11 bridges in Ongole division limits will be taken up at a cost of Rs 67.05 crore.

Similarly, in Kanigiri division, three works i.e., 56-km long Voollapalem to Vemulapadu road and 11 bridges at Rs 100.27 crore, 19-km long Tangutur to Podili road and five bridges at Rs 36.71 crore and 2.10-km long Podili to Vinukonda road at a cost of Rs 3.12 crore will be taken up.

Coming to the Markapur division, officials will also take up development/renovation works for three roads.