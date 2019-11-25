AP fishermen union urge government to secure release of fishers from Pak, Bangladesh jail

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The Andhra Pradesh Fishermen Youth Association has made a fervent appeal to both Centre and State government to secure the release of north Andhra fishermen who were languishing in Pakistan and Bangladesh jails.

Speaking to media persons here on Sunday, association state president Janaki Ram said 23 fishermen were detained by Pakistan last year and eight more by Bangladesh coast guard in October.

He added he visited those detained in Bangladesh and met Union Home Minister Amit Shah after his return, requesting him to secure the release of the fishermen.

He stated the association has requested MP MVV Satyanarayana to take up the issue with the Union government.

Janaki Ram said if necessary approvals were given to him, he was willing to go to Pakistan to get details about the condition of the captured fishermen.

“Eight fishermen from Visakhapatnam were detained by Bangladesh Coast Guard on October 2 as they allegedly crossed the border while fishing. The government should help their families until their breadwinners were released.”

Meanwhile, after YSRC MP Vijayasai Reddy, Minister Avanthi Srinivasa Rao, MP MVV Satyanarayana and India High Commissioner in Bangladesh filed a petition in Bhagerahat district for the release of the fishermen.

“Those who went fishing for their livelihood are facing a difficult situation and their families are also suffering due to lack of financial support,” the association president added.

Other association leaders Vasupalli Ramu and S Narasinga Rao were also present at the press meet.