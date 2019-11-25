Priest asks why governments impose taxes only on Hindu temples; Pawan Kalyan shares video

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Hyderabad-based Chilkur Balaji temple high priest Rangarajan, in a video message, has questioned the logic behind imposing tax on the revenue of only Hindu temples. Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan posted the video on Twitter on Sunday.

In his video message, Rangarajan said he was not against the YSRC government’s recent decision to enhance financial assistance to Haj and Jerusalem pilgrims.

“However, I have some questions not only for Andhra Pradesh government but also for Telangana and other secular governments in the country. The State governments collect 23.4 per cent tax on the income of the temples including endowment administration tax (15 per cent), audit fee (2 per cent) and common good fund (2 per cent). That apart, money is also taken away from the temples for the Archaka Welfare Fund and other purposes.”

“But, such taxes and share in revenue is not collected from not a single church or mosque.

In such a case, why should taxes and share in the revenue be collected only from Hindu temples?” he questioned.

Chilukuru Balaji temple’s ‘pradhana archakaulu’ Sri Rangarajan garu on article 26.

Chilukuru Balaji temple's 'pradhana archakaulu' Sri Rangarajan garu on article 26.

The temple chief priest pointed out that as per Article 26 of the Constitution, the government has no powers to collect taxes from spiritual organisations and sought clarification from the government as to why Hindu temples have to pay taxes and forgo a part of their revenue.

Kalyan said as per Article 27, the government was not supposed to collect taxes from temples. As per the Article 27, no person shall be compelled to pay any taxes, the proceeds of which are specifically appropriated in payment of expenses for the promotion or maintenance of any particular religion or religious denomination.