Five-month-old kidnapped, rescued in 5 hours

Police locate kidnapper by tracing his mobile phone after he made ransom call.

Published: 30th November 2019 09:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th November 2019 09:01 AM   |  A+A-

SP (Rural) Ch Vijaya Rao reunites the five-month-old infant boy with his mother in Guntur on Friday | Express

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Guntur police on Friday rescued a five-month-old within five hours of his kidnap and reunited the infant with his parents. Sagalampudi Santosh Kumar was kidnapped from his house at Piduguralla in the wee hours of Friday. An investigation was initiated after Siva, the boy’s uncle, lodged a complaint with the Piduguralla police stating that Santosh was kidnapped from his house while his parents were asleep. 

Following this, Guntur Superintendent of Police (Rural) Ch Vijaya Rao formed four teams to conduct searches in and around the mandal. Later, the kidnapper called Siva on his phone and demanded a ransom of `5 lakh, the police said. It was through this call that the police were able to trace the kidnapper’s location.

Only a few hours later, the police found the kidnapper, one Sk Moulali of Kummaripalem (Piduguralla mandal), with the child at Oppicharla village of Karampudi mandal. The boy was rescued and Moulali was arrested.

SP Ch Vijaya Rao and DSP R Vijayabhaskara Reddy appreciated the efforts of CI Surendra Babu, head constables Raju, Durga Rao and M Elisha, and constable Harilal, who were part of the rescue team. The police reunited the boy with his parents on Friday morning.

