Vijayawada Police holds blood donation camp during Police Commemoration Week celebrations

Published: 18th October 2019 06:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th October 2019 06:28 AM   |  A+A-

BLOOD DONATION

Image used for representational purposes

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: As part of the Police Commemoration Week celebrations, a mega blood donation camp was conducted by the City Police at Armed Reserve grounds in the city on Thursday. 

Around 600 people participated in the camp inaugurated by Ministers K Kanna Babu and Vellampalli Srinivasa Rao. Speaking on the occasion, Kanna Babu lauded the initiative of police personnel for organising the blood camp aimed at highlighting the importance of donating blood for the needy persons. Reiterating that the State government was committed for the welfare of the police,  he said it introduced weekly-off and increased daily wage of homeguards to Rs 710 from Rs 600.

Police Commissioner Ch Dwaraka Tirumala Rao appreciated the efforts of the people, who participated in the blood camp and informed the media that a mini marathon was being planned on October 21, marking the Police Commemoration Day.

TAGS
Police Commemoration Week celebrations blood donation camp Vijayawada police Armed Reserve grounds Ch Dwaraka Tirumala Rao
