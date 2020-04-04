COVID-19: Andhra Pradesh Governor hails government's measures to combat pandemic

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan has said Andhra Pradesh govenrment is taking necessary precautions to prevent spread of coronavirus.

Speaking at the video conference meeting held by President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday, the Governor said officials of all departments were acting in close coordination.

He said the government has made necessary arrangements to supply essential commodities to the poor during the lockdown. Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu also participated in the video conference and addressed the Governors and Lt Governors on the measures to be taken to prevent spread of coronavirus.

The Governor said the number of Covid-19 positive cases increased in the past three days. Venkaiah Naidu particularly enquired about the status of agricultural sector in the State during the lockdown. The video conference lasted for almost three hours.